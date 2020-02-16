Regulate plastic ban: traders

The government’s ban on plastic should be regulated as most of the multinational companies are still using non-recyclable plastics for packaging their products, said president of Tamil Nadu Vanigar Sangangalin Peravai T. Vellaiyan.

The plastic used by multinational companies also affects the environment. So, the government should relax rules concerning plastic ban in favour of small scale traders, he said.

Addressing the media here on Sunday, he said that when the economy was facing a slowdown, the government was working only towards the interests of multinational companies.

Expressing disappointment over lack of policies for the welfare of small traders in the State budget, he said “several developmental schemes were announced in the budget but there were no schemes for entrepreneurship development. So, we have decided to organise an ‘anti-slavery economy conference’ in Chennai on May 5.”

He said retail business in the country was facing a slowdown. He flayed the Central government for encouraging online business. “Products of foreign companies are attractively advertised on these websites affecting sale of local traders. The government should help in improving the domestic business,” he said.

He said the government should ban sale of palm oil. Instead, the government can sell groundnut oil, gingelly oil and coconut oil through ration shops too. Pointing out that the consumption of beedi, cigarettes and tobacco is injurious to health, he said the government should ban manufacture of these products. Instead, the government is allowing their production and distribution. But, small traders are harassed by the police for selling them, he deplored.