‘Regulate functioning of fireworks units’

Madurai

08 February 2022 20:39 IST

In the wake of several fire accidents taking place in fireworks units based in Virudhunagar, a public interest litigation petition was filed before the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Tuesday seeking a direction to the authorities to regulate the fireworks industry.

A Division Bench of Justices Paresh Upadhyay and Krishnan Ramasamy sought response from the State on a petition filed by BJP member S.A. Krishnasamy of Vembakottai in Virudhunagar district.

He said the majority of the fire crackers manufacturing units were located in Virudhunagar district and more than 1,500 fireworks units were functioning in the district. He said more than 10 lakh people were directly or indirectly employed in the industry.

The fireworks units are to be established as per procedures and rules and only after getting prior approval from competent authorities. The authorities would be issuing the licence only after an inspection and ascertaining that safety standards were in place, he said.

The petitioner said that some of the fire crackers manufacturing units were not following the rules.

This resulted in explosions. Many workers died in the explosions and others suffered grievous injuries. A regular inspection and monitoring of the fireworks units were required, he said.

A special wing headed by an IAS officer should be formed, he said. The court adjourned the hearing by three weeks.