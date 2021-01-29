‘Regularise services’

Members of Anganwadi Workers and Helpers Association stage a demonstration at Madurai Collectorate on Friday.

29 January 2021 20:04 IST

Madurai

A group of anganwadi workers and helpers staged a demonstration at the Collectorate here on Friday urging the district administration to make them permanent government employees.

The protesters said that many of the anganwadi workers and helpers had been performing their duties continuously for the past several years. "Apart from our regular work, the anganwadi workers have been collecting information and data for various government departments. They have been performing their duties even amidst the natural calamities," said Varadhalakshmi, District Secretary, Anganwadi Workers and Helpers Association.

Advertising

Advertising

Dearness allowance as well as pension must be paid to all the anganwadi workers, they demanded.

All anganwadi workers must be paid ₹ 10 lakh at the time of retirement. The helpers must be paid ₹ 5 lakh while retiring, demanded the protesters.