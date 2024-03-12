March 12, 2024 09:12 pm | Updated 09:13 pm IST - MADURAI

Members of Tamil Nadu Government All Nurses Associations, as part of the State-wide protest, staged a demonstration near Anna bus stand here on Tuesday to regularise medical service recruitment workers.

The protesters raised the issue that counselling for transfers of nurses was taking place through improper channels. Due to this, many aged nurses who could not afford the process, were forced to work in faraway districts from their houses.

S. Palpandian, president of the association, said the order which was passed by the Director, Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine, to transfer the nurses working in health centres in rural areas would affect both the patients and the staff.

“If nurses are transferred periodically, it would be hard for them to develop a relationship with the villagers. Only if the rural health centre staff knew the villagers personally, could they approach them effectively,” he added.