Regularisation scheme of unapproved layouts, plots extended up to Feburary 29, 2024

October 01, 2023 07:53 pm | Updated 07:53 pm IST

The scheme of regularisation of unapproved layouts and plots has been extended up to February 29, 2024.

In a statement, Virudhunagar Collector V. P. Jayaseelan said that the Housing and Urban Development Department had issued a Government Order dated September 4, 2023 about the extension of the regularisation scheme.

Under the scheme, the sold or unsold plots that were registered on or before December 20, 2016, can be regularised without an change in the conditions which were laid in 2017.

Those interested - can submit their applications through www.tnlayoutreg.in and get benefitted in getting their unapproved layouts and plots regularised, the Collector said.

