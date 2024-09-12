GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Regularisation of educational institution buildings: Deadline extended till January 31, 2025

Published - September 12, 2024 09:17 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

The deadline for applying for regularisation of buildings of educational institutions constructed in non-plan areas in Virudhunagar district before January 1, 2011 has been extended till January 31, 2025.

The Directorate of Town and Country Planning has extended the deadline for submission of application for regularisation of buildings by six months from August 1, 2024 to January 31, 2025, Virudhunagar Collector V. P. Jeyaseelan said in a statement.

They can approach the Deputy Director, District Town and Country Planning, Virudhunagar for getting approval by submitting relevant documents. The application can be submitted online through www.tcp.org.in, the statement said.

