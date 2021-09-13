Regular work under MGNREGS sought

A group of women workers from Singikulam near Kalakkad submitted a petition at the Collectorate in Tirunelveli on Monday.

Seeking regular employment under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme and the wages fixed by the government, a group of women workers from Singikulam near Kalakkad submitted a petition in the Collectorate on Monday.

The villagers said they, who were hired under the MGNREGS to work on an average of 8 hours every day, were given ₹ 200 a day against the prescribed wages of ₹ 224 by the government. When the labourers questioned about giving reduced wages, they were not given employment under the MGNREGS.

“We’ve been hired only 18 days since April last as we questioned the officials about wages cut. The loss of job and wages hit our families hard. Hence, the Collector should instruct the officials concerned to give us employment under the MGNREGS regularly and the right wages fixed by the government,” the petitioner women said.

‘Open DPC’

State vice-president of Tamil Nadu Vivasayigal Sangam P. Perumbadaiyar submitted a petition seeking opening of direct purchase centre for paddy at Thirukkurungudi as the crop cultivated on over 500 acres in this region was ready for harvest.

He said the farmers of this region, who had raised ‘kar’ season paddy on over 500 acres, were about to start the harvest of the crop. Since the paddy direct procurement centre, which was functioning at Thiruppaarkadal Temple common feast hall, was yet to be opened, the paddy growers would have to be forced to sell the paddy to private traders or the brokers.

Hence, the district administration should open the direct procurement centre at Thiruppaarkadal Temple common feast hall, Mr. Perumbadaiyar said.

‘Remove iron cage’

A group of persons affiliated to Confederation of Tirunelveli District Social Justice Movements submitted a petition seeking the removal of the iron cage erected around the state of E.V. Ramasamy Periyar near Palayamkottai bus stand before September 17, his birth anniversary.