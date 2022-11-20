’Regular physical exercise must to beat diabetes’

November 20, 2022 06:29 pm | Updated 06:29 pm IST - MADURAI

Physical activity such as walking, jogging, aerobic exercise, cycling or swimming for at least 30 minutes everyday will facilitate in reducing blood sugar and BP significantly, said doctors at the Preethi Hospitals during a diabetic walkathon held here on Sunday.

Inspector General of Police (south zone) Asra Garg flagged off the walk from Race Course Grounds to the hospital campus, in the presence of hospital chairman Sivakumar, MD Hema Sivakumar and other doctors, para medical staff and volunteers. During the walk, the participants displayed placards and distributed pamphlets to the public.

Later, a screening camp was organised for the benefit of the general public in which over 200 people participated.

During the camp, speakers said that diabetic population in the country has been increasing in an exponential manner. Roughly four out of 10 patients entering the doctors chamber have diabetes. More than that many suffer from pre-diabetic state and do not display any signs or symptoms. If these people are diagnosed early many complications or progression of the disease can be arrested or halted. “If blood sugar levels are not controlled it may lead to various complications involving eyes, heart, kidney and nerves”, they said.

First step in the treatment of diabetes involves lifestyle modification. “Awareness programmes like diabetic walkathon emphasise the importance of physical activity like walking. At least 30 minutes of walking a day reduces blood sugar and BP significantly,” the doctors said.

In the camp various tests including blood sugar, HbA1C test, blood cholesterol levels, ECG and diabetic neuropathy detection were done by physicians N. Raja and Dr. Charu Nagarjun and team, a press release stated.