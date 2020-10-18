Registration of Plus Two mark statement with employment exchange

Registration of certificates for succesful Plus Two students with the District Employment Exchange will be taken up at their schools till October 28.

The students must carry the employment card given at the time of registering SSLC qualification, Aadhaar card number, family card photocopy, phone number and email address for registering Plus Two qualification while coming to school to collect their marksheets, Virudhunagar Collector R. Kannan said in a statement.

Those who do not know their SSLC employment registration number should approach the District Employment Office to get it. Though the registration is done between October 14 and October 28, all students will get the same seniority of October 14.

Registration of 12th mark statement can also be done through the website of Tamil Nadu Department of Employment and Training https://velaivaaippu.gov.in