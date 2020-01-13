Registration of bulls for jallikattu

MADURAI

A large turnout of youngsters and bulls from in and around Madurai and nearby district lined up at Avaniyapuram, Palamedu and Alanganallur for the registration of bulls on Monday.

With jallikattu to be conducted between January 15 and 17, officials from the animal husbandry department gave away tokens to bull owners after scrutinising the health of the bulls.

During the process, bull rearers at Alanganallur relented against officials over the distribution of tokens. The district police who were at the spot had to contain the swelling crowds as a strict cap of only 700 bulls were given tokens.

M. Rajasekaran from Alanganallur said that like him, several other youngsters were turned away by the district administration officials and the police as the tokens were distributed early in the day. “Although we have been standing in lines from 7 a.m., we could not make the cut,” he said.

Joint Director Animal Husbandry D. Suresh Christopher said that strict instructions had been provided to veterinarians to ensure that the bulls are at least 120 cm tall and are above 2.5 years in age.

“Only bulls with good health which are tough enough to face the crowd of tamers ideally should be allowed, particularly those which are trained. The Kangeyam and the Pulikulam varieties of bulls usually are pretty tall. Umbalacheri which were earlier bred in Thanjavur for the purpose of ploughing may not reach 120 cm but are one of the swiftest breeds. Discretion must be just to approve the bulls,” he said.

In order to tackle the yearly problems faced during jallikattu time in the holding yard, Collector T.G. Vinay had strictly stated that bulls can gather only at 6 a.m.

“Only those with proper certificates and tokens can stand in line unlike last year where bulls recommended by the organising committee were let in,” he said.