Registration of applications under Mahalir Urimai Thogai begins in Tirunelveli district

Collector K.P. Karthikeyan and District Revenue Officer P.M. Senthil Kumar on Monday inspected the arrangements for registration of applications from women for monthly assistance of ₹1,000 under the Mahalir Urimai Thogai scheme.

Dr. Karthikeyan said registration of applications was being done in 528 special camps across the district after 2,00,119 applications were distributed at their doorstep. The registration of submitted forms in the special camps would go on till August 4 in the first phase.

While the filled-in applications received during the special camps were uploaded directly where Internet connectivity was good, acknowledgements were given where the facility was weak. “The applications will be uploaded within a day or two in taluk offices and the applicant will subsequently receive an SMS,” he said.

Since tokens had been issued to the applicants along with the forms, there was no undue crowding in any part of the district during submission. “Those who missed the opportunity can use the last two days to submit their applications,” the Collector said.

Dr. Senthil Kumar visited 14 registration centres from Reddiyarpatti to Mukkoodal and inspected 15 more venues in Maanur and adjoining areas.

The special registration camps were organised in Tirunelveli Taluk (55 camps), Palayamkottai ( 54), Maanur (73), Cheranmahadevi (36), Ambasamudram (33), Nanguneri (92), Radhapuram (118) and Thisaiyanvilai (67). While one camp was organised in areas with 500 ration cards, two camps were held in areas with up to 1,000 ration cards. For areas with 1,500 ration cards, three camps were conducted. Thirty registrations each were taken up in the forenoon and the afternoon in each camp as per the tokens issued earlier to avert crowding.

Applications for women residents in town panchayat, municipality and corporation limits will be distributed from August 1 by workers of 312 ration shops.

Speaker M. Appavu, who inspected the registration of applications at Radhapuram panchayat union office, said the applications were being distributed door-to-door by ration shop workers.

“We have made comprehensive arrangements for registering the applications. All eligible women will get the assistance and, hence, there is no need to approach any middlemen for registering the applications and getting the assistance,” he added.

District Revenue Officer (Land Acquisition) M. Suganya and District Panchayat Chairman V.S.R. Jegadish were present.

