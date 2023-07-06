HamberMenu
Registration mandatory for tourism-related organisations, says Theni Collector

July 06, 2023 09:15 pm | Updated 09:15 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Theni district administration has asked all tourism-related organisations to register themselves with the Department of Tourism.

In a statement, Collector R.V. Shajeevana has said it is mandatory for bed-and-breakfast, homestay establishments, caravan tour operators, caravan park operators, camping operators (including eco-tourism, plantation tourism and farm tourism), and adventure tourism operators to register themselves with the department.

Those who set up their organisations recently and those who have been running without any formal permission should register themselves in tntourismtors.com

Those who failed to do so would face action from the district administration, the Collector said.

Further details can be obtained from the District Tourism Office located in new bus stand. Queries can also be sent to thenitourism2015@gmail.com and over phone numbers 04546 297707 and 73977 15689, the statement said.

