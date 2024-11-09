ADVERTISEMENT

Registration mandatory for hostels and homes in Tirunelveli

Published - November 09, 2024 08:37 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau

Tirunelveli District Collector K.P. Karthikeyan on Saturday announced that hotels, old age homes, destitute homes, homes for people with disabilities and rehabilitation centres for drug de-addiction operating without registration would be sealed.

In Tirunelveli district, those running children’s home can register at District Children Welfare Office or through the website https://dsdcpimms.tn.gov.in. Operators of old age homes can register with the District Social Welfare Office or www.seniorcitizenhomes.tnsocialwelfare.tn.gov.in. Those operating hostels for women and children should register with the District Social Welfare Office or https://tnswp.com.

Homes for individuals with mental disabilities and special needs should register with the District Differently Abled Welfare Board office. Rehabilitation centers for individuals addicted to drugs and mental health facilities for people with psychiatric issues should register with the State Mental Health Authority in Chennai or on the website https://tnhealth.tn.gov.in/tngovin/dme/dme.php.

Those running homes and hostels without registration must apply for it within one month. Failure of registration will result in the sealing of the facility.

