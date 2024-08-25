GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Registration for CM Games Trophy extended up to September 2

Published - August 25, 2024 05:50 pm IST - Virudhunagar

The Hindu Bureau

Registration for the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister’s Games Trophy 2024 to be held by Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu and Virudhunagar district administration has been extended up to September 2.

In a statement, Collector V.P. Jeyaseelan said that new games and sports had been included this year.

The games would be held for students from schools, colleges, differently abled persons, members of the public and government employees. The games would be held in five categories in 27 events in September and October.

First prize for the individual events is ₹1 lakh, second prize ₹ 75,000 and third prize ₹ 50,000.

In the team events, the first prize is ₹ 75,000, second prize ₹ 50,000 and third prize ₹ 25,000.

The Government has introduced cash rewards equal to third prize for individual and team events for fourth prize this year.

Certificates for the winners will fetch priority in admission to higher education and employment.

School students aged between 12 and 19 years, college students aged between 17 and 25 years, members of the public aged between 15 and 35 years and differently abled persons irrespective of age limit can participate in the games.

Registration can be done through http://sdat.tn.gov.in

Further details can be obtained from the District Sports Stadium in Virudhunagar and over 7824009970, the Collector said.

