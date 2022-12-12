Registration, Commercial Taxes Departments to increase revenue of government

December 12, 2022 07:17 pm | Updated 07:17 pm IST

TIRUNELVELI

The Department of Registration and Commercial Taxes P. Murthy said his departments had planned to register a revenue of Rs. 1.50 lakh crore by March 2023 through a range of positive measures.

Speaking to reporters after chairing a regional-level review meeting here on Monday, he said the Department of Registration and Commercial Taxes had set in motion various plans to substantially increase the revenue of the government. Following Sub-Registrar Office-level meetings held across the State in the last two months, a comprehensive status report detailing the positive measures to be taken for increasing the revenue and checking the loopholes through which stamp duty evasion was being done, had been submitted to the Inspector General of Registrations. Similar meetings had been organised in the Department of Commercial Taxes to identify tax evaders, who were facing registration of cases by the Economic Offences Wing of Tamil Nadu Police

“We’ll take stringent action against anyone who is cheating the government and denying revenue to the official exchequer. We’ve realised the additional revenue of Rs. 24,500 crore during the past 8 months through a range of proactive measures. If any Sub-Registrar had failed to discharge his duty and obstructed the revenue to the government, due action had been taken against them,” he said.

On the number of traders being covered under GST net, he said over 6.20 lakh traders had been paying GST and steps taken by the State Government had ensured the addition of another 1.50 lakh traders to the tax net.

“When the steps being taken now start yielding desirable results, Tamil Nadu will get the revenue of Rs. 1.50 l akh crore by March 2023. At the same time, we’ll not increase the stamp duty and registration fee,” he said.

When asked about the inordinate delay being caused by the officials in ‘patta’ transfer following registration, he said steps had been taken to bring the Sub-Registrar’s Offices under the taluks concerned to make this exercise an easy affair. He said the Department of Registration was conducting inquiry on over 2,000 registrations done across the State following complaints of ‘registration done based on fake documents submitted by the public’.

Secretary, Department of Registration and Commercial Taxes Jothi Nirmala Samy, Inspector General of Registration Sivan Arul, District Collector V. Vishnu and Palayamkottai MLA M. Abdul Wahab were present.