Registrar (in-charge) to continue, says V-C

N. Sankar will continue as Registrar (in-charge) until the lockdown ends, said Madurai Kamaraj University Vice-Chancellor M. Krishnan.

Mr. Sankar submitted his resignation on May 1. He said he could not continue in the role as he wished to dedicate more time to academics and research. “I received a letter from the V-C on Wednesday asking me to continue. Since the registrar is a signing authority, I will go on until the administration finds a replacement,” he said.

The V-C said that no decision regarding a replacement for the Registrar’s post has been taken as senior officials from the Higher Education department have not permitted conduct of meetings yet. “A meeting with Syndicate members is yet to be conducted regarding re-advertising for the post,” he added.

Last time, the university had a regular Registrar was in June 2019. Ever since, the administration has held several rounds of interviews and narrowed the selection down to 16 candidates for the final interview in January 2020 wherein all the applicants were deemed unfit for the post. Although the administration was to have re-advertised for the post three months ago, it was yet to be done.

A senior member from MKU’s Syndicate who was part of the group which interviewed applicants, said that the re-advertising did not take place because the administration was busy working on a self study report to be submitted to the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC).

“We had sought a meeting via video conferencing with the V-C on re-advertising for the post. However, we are yet to hear from him,” the Syndicate member said.