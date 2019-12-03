Registrar in-charge at MKU resigns

Registrar in-charge of Madurai Kamaraj University (MKU) R. Sudha has resigned from her post.

Vice-Chancellor M. Krishnan, who accepted her resignation letter submitted on Friday last, said that only those below 58 years of age and, hence, could complete a three-year term as Registrar, could be allowed in the post.

However, considering that Ms. Sudha, one of the senior-most professors in the university, was appointed only as an in-charge until a permanent appointment was made, a section of faculty members felt there was no need for her to resign. “There have been instances in the past where professors, who were aged 58 years or above, were appointed as Registrar (in-charge),” a faculty member said.

Ms. Sudha was appointed on June 9. The process for appointing a full-time Registrar began in June.

Welcoming the intent to adhere to the university statute in the case, Madurai Kamaraj University Faculty Association (MUFA), in its letter to the Vice-Chancellor, questioned the non-adherence of the rules in the appointment of Public Relations Officer, National Service Scheme Coordinator, and Rastriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (RUSA) Coordinator.

Stating that this was not acceptable, the association urged the Vice-Chancellor to enforce the rules for all posts.

Ms. Sudha told The Hindu that she intended to resign from the post on November 7 to follow the rules laid down by the administration. “The Syndicate had then requested that I stay on until they find a full-time Registrar. So, I obliged. Recently however, certain associations at the university raised questions regarding my appointment and I thought it was time,” she said.

Mr. Krishnan said that a meeting of the special Syndicate would be convened on Wednesday to decide on her successor.

On MUFA’s letter, the Vice-Chancellor said that he was aware of the issue and would take steps to address them.