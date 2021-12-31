‘Register your names to sell paddy at DPC’

Virudhunagar

31 December 2021 19:09 IST

Farmers have been asked to register themselves on the websites of Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation (TNCSC) for selling their paddy at direct purchase centres (DPCs).

In a statement, Virudhunagar Collector J. Meghanath Reddy said that permission had been given to open 22 DPCs in the district. Farmers could register their names on www.tncsc.tn.gov.in and www.tn csc-edpc.in

After logging into the websites using their mobile phone number, farmers should enter the one-time password and register themselves with their name, Aadhaar number, survey number, land details, variety of paddy, expected yield of the crop, date of selling paddy at the DPC, and the details of farmer’s savings bank account.

Upon verification of these details, the village administrative officer concerned would give his online consent for the same and SMS with time and date for the farmer to bring the paddy to the DPC will be sent to the farmer’s mobile phone number. Further details can be obtained from Regional Manager, TNCSC, Virudhunagar over 94421 32016, the Collector said.