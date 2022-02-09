Register online before selling paddy at DPCs, farmers told

Virudhunagar district has opened 29 direct paddy purchase centres (DPCs) in Watrap, Rajapalayam, Kariyapatti and Tiruchulitaluks.

In a statement, Virudhunagar Collector J. Meghanath Reddy said that farmers can register themselves with the websites www.tncsc.tn.gov.in and www.tncsc-edpc.in for selling their produce at the DPCs.

Virudhunagar farmers have raised paddy on 21,487 ha under sambha season and the paddy harvest was under way.

The farmers need to provide their mobile number and after getting one- time password, they need to provide details like their name, Aadhar card number, land details, including survey number, variety of paddy, expected quantity of yield and the date of delivery of paddy along with their savings bank account details.

The particulars would be verified by the village administrative officer concerned and after his clearance the details of the date and time for the farmer to deliver the paddy at the DPC would be sent to his mobile phone.

The DPC will procure fine variety of paddy at the rate of ₹2,060 per quintal and common variety at the rate of ₹2,015 per quintal.

The farmers, upon registering their names, should pack the paddy in 40 kg bags and a maximum of 250 bags can be sold at the DPCs in a day.

The DPCs in the district have procured 6,964.24 tonnes of paddy till 6th February from 1,350 farmers.

The new system of online registration for farmers has been introduced to prevent traders misusing the facility.

The Collector has appealed to the farmers to register themselves at the earliest and make use of the facility.

Details about paddy procurement at the DPCs can be obtained from Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation, Regional Manager, Virudhunagar, over 94421-32016.