Register murder case against three prison personnel, says court

July 27, 2023 09:38 pm | Updated 09:38 pm IST - MADURAI

Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has directed the State to register a case under Section 302 (murder) of IPC against three prison personnel of Kumbakonam Sub-Jail for the custodial death of a remand prisoner in 2019.

The court was hearing the petition filed by the three prison personnel - Ilayaraja, Vairamoorthi and Sureshkumar - who sought anticipatory bail. They were employed as Grade I Warden, Grade II Police Constable and Assistant Jailer, respectively.

The case of the prosecution is that a remand prisoner, Saravanan, was lodged in the Sub Jail in 2019. He was said to be a drug addict. It was said that he was admitted to the Government Hospital following a bout of epilepsy. Subsequently he was referred to Thanjavur Medical College Hospital where he died.

The Judicial Magistrate III in Thanjavur conducted an inquest and reported that the remand prisoner had died due to assault by the prison personnel. A case was registered against the prison personnel under various Sections of IPC, including Section 304 (part II) (culpable homicide not amounting to murder). The State had awarded a compensation of ₹ 5 lakh to the family of the deceased.

Justice G.K. Ilanthiraiyan observed that it was unfortunate that though there were specific allegations and evidence on record to alter the offence into Section 302 (murder) of IPC, the authorities failed to do so. The authorities had acted in a clandestine manner to save the petitioners.

Dismissing the petition, the court directed the authorities to alter the offence into Section 302 (murder) of IPC and club other offences, if any, and file a final report in four weeks. The authorities were directed to conduct a detailed inquiry and initiate disciplinary proceedings against the petitioners.