Register murder case against Inspector, SIs, constables: traders’ kin

TIRUNELVELI

Registration of a case of murder against the Inspector, two Sub-Inspectors and the constables of Sattankulam police station alone would be acceptable and not any compensation, said the family of the traders who died in judicial custody after being allegedly tortured by Sattankulam police, here on Wednesday.

When Judicial Magistrate I of Kovilpatti M.S. Bharathidasan met the sisters and relatives of the deceased, Jayaraj and his son Benicks, they told him that they would accept the bodies only after a murder case was registered against Inspector Sridhar, SIs Balakrishnan and Raghu Ganesh, and the constables.

The Magistrate apparently told them that he could only inquire into the events that led to their deaths, and the High Court Bench would proceed with the inquiry based on the findings of the post-mortem and his inquiry.

“Since the HC is monitoring the inquiry, truth will come out and justice will prevail,” he told them during the inquiry that lasted for more than three hours. In his presence, the relatives were allowed to take a look at the bodies around 4.30 p.m.

“My brother told me over the phone that the police arrested our father after thrashing him. A few minutes later, the police also arrested my brother and took them to the police station, where they were thrashed till 1.30 a.m. (on June 20). Even though our uncle requested the police to release them so that they would be admitted to a private hospital for treatment, the police refused and murdered them,” said Persis, one of the sisters of Benicks. “We were making arrangements for his marriage in December,” she added.

Condemning the custodial death of Jayaraj and Benicks, more than 75% of the shops in the district remained closed as announced by Tamil Nadu Vanigar Sangangalin Peravai, led by T. Vellaiyan.

A section of Tirunelveli Bar Association members, led by its president Siva Sooryanarayanan, staged a demonstration in front of the District Court Complex, and similar agitation was organised in Nagercoil and Thoothukudi too. A group of mobile phone sellers took out a rally in Nagercoil. The CPI (M) cadre staged a demonstration in Palayamkottai.

All shops remained closed in Thoothukudi, Tiruchendur, Sattankulam, Thattarmadam, Nazareth, Udangudi, Meignanapuram, Eral, Srivaikundam, Arumuganeri and Authoor.

While the Congress members staged a demonstration in Thoothukudi, Naam Tamilar Katchi cadre submitted a petition in the offices of the Collector and the Superintendent of Police seeking registration of murder case against the police personnel.