‘Register case against ‘Nellai’ Kannan’

Seeking action against orator ‘Nellai’ Kannan for allegedly having made derogatory remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, the Bharatiya Janata Party has submitted a petition with the police.
In the petition submitted to Tirunelveli Commissioner of Police Deepak M. Damor, president of BJP’s district president A. Dhayasankar said Mr. Kannan, besides making derogatory remarks against Mr. Modi and Mr. Sha while addressing a meeting held against the Citizenship Amendment Act at Muslim-dominated Melapalayam on Sunday had incited the people to ‘murder the leaders’.
Since Mr. Kannan had posed a serious threat to the Prime Minister and the Home Minister, due action should be taken against him by registering case, he said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.