Madurai

‘Register case against ‘Nellai’ Kannan’

more-in

Seeking action against orator ‘Nellai’ Kannan for allegedly having made derogatory remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, the Bharatiya Janata Party has submitted a petition with the police.

In the petition submitted to Tirunelveli Commissioner of Police Deepak M. Damor, president of BJP’s district president A. Dhayasankar said Mr. Kannan, besides making derogatory remarks against Mr. Modi and Mr. Sha while addressing a meeting held against the Citizenship Amendment Act at Muslim-dominated Melapalayam on Sunday had incited the people to ‘murder the leaders’.

Since Mr. Kannan had posed a serious threat to the Prime Minister and the Home Minister, due action should be taken against him by registering case, he said.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Madurai
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 30, 2019 10:23:24 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/register-case-against-nellai-kannan/article30435756.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY