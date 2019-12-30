‘Register case against ‘Nellai’ Kannan’

Seeking action against orator ‘Nellai’ Kannan for allegedly having made derogatory remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, the Bharatiya Janata Party has submitted a petition with the police.

In the petition submitted to Tirunelveli Commissioner of Police Deepak M. Damor, president of BJP’s district president A. Dhayasankar said Mr. Kannan, besides making derogatory remarks against Mr. Modi and Mr. Sha while addressing a meeting held against the Citizenship Amendment Act at Muslim-dominated Melapalayam on Sunday had incited the people to ‘murder the leaders’.

Since Mr. Kannan had posed a serious threat to the Prime Minister and the Home Minister, due action should be taken against him by registering case, he said.