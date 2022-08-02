Regional start-up hub inaugurated in Palayamkottai

TIRUNELVELI

The Startup Tamil Nadu has established its regional startup hub on the district club premises opposite Jayaraj Annapackiam Hospital in Palayamkottai to take the initiatives of TANSIM (Tamil Nadu Startup and Innovation Mission) to every nook and corner of the State, as announced in the State Budget.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin inaugurated the regional hub from Chennai through videoconferencing along with two more regional startup hubs established in Madurai and Erode on Tuesday.

The regional hub established in Palayamkottai will take care of Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, Thoothukudi, Kanniyakumari, Ramanathapuram and Sivaganga districts in strengthening the startup ecosystem.

According to Collector V. Vishnu, around 70% of the ecosystem activities are concentrated in Chennai followed by Coimbatore. Startups and enterprises in Tier II and Tier III cities and smaller towns have access to generic support, but specialised support to help enterprises create good business models are very few. Specialised support including investment support is mostly offered in metro cities where investors and high quality talents are located.

Out of all the incubators in TN, a few are located in Tier II and Tier III regions, while most of them are in the metro and Tier I regions. Similarly, the social enterprise ecosystem is skewed towards metro cities. Incubation programmes, business plan competitions and investor pitches are happening in startup hubs far from where social enterprises are operating. This ecosystem gap hits startups / enterprises hard when it comes to helping them on their journey from idea to scale through raising appropriate forms of capital and providing the necessary business advice to help the enterprise scale.

This paves way for a need to broaden the ecosystem beyond startup hubs. In order to make entrepreneurship a solution of Tamil Nadu’s inclusive growth story, an inclusive ecosystem needs to be built that allows entrepreneurs from all geographies and backgrounds to access the best of support. The challenge that the State startup ecosystem faces is to scale up these existing efforts and provide high quality support to a larger number of enterprises in geographies beyond Chennai and Coimbatore.

“As it is imperative that necessary actions are taken to develop other regions, TANSIM is launching the Regional Startup Hubs to support the respective district administrations and the local ecosystem stakeholders. These Hubs would function as a nerve center and extend support to the Startup founders of the region with access to funding, mentors, markets and other growth enabling opportunities,” Mr. Vishnu said.

The regional startup hubs of TANSIM will implement intensive regional activities with the objective of achieving its ambitious vision. The regional hubs will create regional mentor and investor networks, regional incubator and entrepreneurship cell network, regional corporate engagement and organise events like Hackathon, Ideathon, Regional start-up contest, Demo Day for Government Departments, Demand Day, Buy Day (Startup to Government public procurement) among other events to inspire, educate, ideate, incubate and scale from the catchment area of the regional hubs, Mr. Vishnu said.

Speaker M. Appavu, Tirunelveli Corporation Commissioner V. Sivakrishnamurthy, Palayamkottai MLA M. Abdul Wahab, Mayor P.M. Saravanan, Deputy Mayor K.R. Raju, Tirunelveli District Panchayat chairman V.S.R. Jegadeesh, president of Tirunelveli District Chamber of Commerce and Industry Gunasingh Chelladurai, were present.