Madurai

Regional start-up hub inaugurated in Madurai

Staff Reporter MADURAI August 02, 2022 17:44 IST
Updated: August 02, 2022 17:44 IST

Regional Startup Hub, an initiative of Tamil Nadu Startup and Innovation Mission (TANSIM), promoted via StartupTN, was inaugurated in Madurai by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin via video conferencing on Tuesday.

Minister for Finance P.T.R. Palanivel Thiaga Rajan and Minister for Commercial Taxes and Registration P. Moorthy were present in the event held at Pillar Hall of Arignar Anna Complex, where the hub would be located.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The Startup Hub is aimed at providing a platform for young entrepreneurs to access specialised support to grow their business ideas to working models through mentors, venture capitalists, angel investors etc.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

It aims to support and create entrepreneurs from regional pockets of tier 2 and 3 cities across 13 districts comprising Madurai, Virudhunagar, Theni, Dindigul, Karur, Tiruchirappalli, Perambalur, Ariyalur, Pudukkottai, Thanjavur, Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur and Mayiladuthurai, said a press release.

Speaking to reporters, Mr. Palanivel Thiaga Rajan said the hub would be a foundation for hundreds of new companies cropping up across the State within 2-3 years along with large employment opportunities.

Fifty-nine students from Agricultural College and Research Institute, Computer Science College and Research Institute and two other private colleges took part in the event,” said Senthamil Arasan, deputy manager, Madurai Agri-business Incubation Forum (MABIF).

The students presented a total of 43 business pitches, mostly related to agriculture and nutrition, to a jury of five comprising Tamil Nadu Economic Development Council officials, an entrepreneur and an MABIF official as part of the event, he added.

Madurai MLA ( South) M. Boominathan, Mayor Indrani Pon Vasanth, Collector S. Aneesh Sekhar, Corporation Commissioner Simranjeet Singh Kahlon, Deputy Mayor T. Nagarajan and others were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Read more...