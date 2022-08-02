Regional start-up hub inaugurated in Madurai

August 02, 2022 17:44 IST

Regional Startup Hub, an initiative of Tamil Nadu Startup and Innovation Mission (TANSIM), promoted via StartupTN, was inaugurated in Madurai by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin via video conferencing on Tuesday.

Minister for Finance P.T.R. Palanivel Thiaga Rajan and Minister for Commercial Taxes and Registration P. Moorthy were present in the event held at Pillar Hall of Arignar Anna Complex, where the hub would be located.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Startup Hub is aimed at providing a platform for young entrepreneurs to access specialised support to grow their business ideas to working models through mentors, venture capitalists, angel investors etc.

It aims to support and create entrepreneurs from regional pockets of tier 2 and 3 cities across 13 districts comprising Madurai, Virudhunagar, Theni, Dindigul, Karur, Tiruchirappalli, Perambalur, Ariyalur, Pudukkottai, Thanjavur, Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur and Mayiladuthurai, said a press release.

Speaking to reporters, Mr. Palanivel Thiaga Rajan said the hub would be a foundation for hundreds of new companies cropping up across the State within 2-3 years along with large employment opportunities.

Fifty-nine students from Agricultural College and Research Institute, Computer Science College and Research Institute and two other private colleges took part in the event,” said Senthamil Arasan, deputy manager, Madurai Agri-business Incubation Forum (MABIF).

The students presented a total of 43 business pitches, mostly related to agriculture and nutrition, to a jury of five comprising Tamil Nadu Economic Development Council officials, an entrepreneur and an MABIF official as part of the event, he added.

Madurai MLA ( South) M. Boominathan, Mayor Indrani Pon Vasanth, Collector S. Aneesh Sekhar, Corporation Commissioner Simranjeet Singh Kahlon, Deputy Mayor T. Nagarajan and others were present.