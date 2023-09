September 21, 2023 10:09 pm | Updated 10:09 pm IST - MADURAI

The Department of Posts will conduct a regional level dak adalat at the office of the Postmaster General, Southern Region, Madurai, at 11 a.m. on September 26.

Only those cases in which the complainant was not satisfied with the response from the division level office/units would be entertained in the dak adalat. No fresh cases would be entertained, said a press statement.