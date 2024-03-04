Regional-level dak adalat in Madurai on March 20

March 04, 2024 11:20 pm | Updated 11:20 pm IST - MADURAI

The Department of Posts will conduct a regional-level dak adalat at the office of the Postmaster General, Southern Region, Madurai, at 11.30 a.m. on March 20.

Postal customers can send their complaints to the office in covers which should be superscribed ‘Dak Adalat-March 2024’ on or before March 12. They can also email their grievances to pg.madurai@indiapost.gov.in with the subject as ‘Dak Adalat’.

The complaints should contain full details of date and time of posting, addresses of the sender and addressee, registration receipt number with date and office of booking for money order, value payable post, registered, insured and Speed Post articles.

Complaints on savings schemes, postal life insurance or rural postal life insurance should have the account number, name and address of the depositor/insured, name of the post office, details of recovery and any reference of the Postal Department.

The complaints should be sent through ordinary, speed or by registered post. Complaints sent through private couriers will not be accepted. Only those cases in which the complainant was not satisfied with the response from division level office/ units would be entertained in the dak adalat. No fresh cases would be entertained, according to a press statement.