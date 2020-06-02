Refunds of ticket fares for cancelled trains begins in Madurai

Madurai

02 June 2020 12:31 IST

A statement said that 100% refunds will be made available for all cancelled trains for up to 180 days from the date of journey

The Madurai Division of Southern Railway has, from Monday, started the refunding of tickets fares for trains that were cancelled after March 22 on account of the COVID-19 lockdown.

Passengers can get their refunds from the counters in Madurai, Tirunelveli, Dindigul and Virudhunagar.

The refunds will be made available in staggered manner to minimize crowds at the counters and to ensure physical distancing for the protection of the railway passengers.

The refunds will be made available in staggered manner to minimize crowds at the counters and to ensure physical distancing for the protection of the railway passengers.

Schedule for refunds

The refund for tickets booked for journeys between March 22 and 31 has begun on June 1. For tickets for booked journeys between April 1 and 14, refunds will begin on June 6; for journeys between May 1 and 15, the refunds will begin on June 11.

Refunds for journeys between May 16 and 31 will begin on June 16 and for journeys from June 1 to 30, refunds will begin on June 16.

Refunds at other stations will be disbursed later in a staggered manner. The dates for starting refunds at other locations will be intimated shortly, the statement said.

Physical distancing norms should be ensured in queues and between queues. Persons not wearing masks will not be allowed at the PRS counters.

Refunds of ticket fares are also available online at www.irctc.co.in for all tickets booked on the website.