Refugees have to be housed in reasonably decent accommodation with basic infrastructure, says HC

August 22, 2023 08:26 pm | Updated 08:44 pm IST - MADURAI

A refugee has to be housed in a reasonably decent accommodation with basic infrastructure, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has observed while ordering compensation to a Sri Lankan refugee family.

Justice G.R. Swaminathan observed, “He or she must also have access to the fundamental amenities such as sanitation, health care, clean drinking water, etc.. When the right to shelter and housing has been recognised internationally as a human right, it cannot be denied to the refugees living in a camp.”

The court was hearing a petition filed in 2015 by S. Athipathi, whose family lived in a refugee camp for Sri Lankan Tamils at Tiruvadavur in Madurai district. In 2014, the petitioner’s 11-year-old daughter died after she was trapped under a wall that collapsed following rain. The petitioner sought compensation from the State.

The court took note of the fact that the then Madurai Collector had submitted a proposal in 2012 seeking allotment of funds for enhancing infrastructure in the refugee camp. However, the funds were allotted only in 2015-16, and the construction was put up in 1995. The court observed that having housed the petitioner’s family in the camp, the government was obliged to assume responsibility for their safety and well-being.

The Supreme Court had held that the ‘Right to life’ enshrined in Article 21 of the Constitution indicated something more than mere animal existence. Even non-citizens who had come here as tourists or in any other capacity would be entitled to protection of their lives. They had the right to live so long as they were here, with human dignity, the court observed.

The court observed that the Sri Lankan refugees had been living in camps at various places for a few decades. They had been issued identity cards and allowed to pursue their avocations and earn their living. The government doles were hardly sufficient to keep one’s body and soul together. However, there were serious restrictions in place, which would have an adverse bearing on their right to work. Time had come to recognise the refugees’ right to work without restrictions.

The authorities could not escape from their liability by attributing the occurrence to ‘Act of God’. It was true that only on account of heavy rain and wind, the untoward incident took place. But then, the construction must have been such as to withstand such eventualities. Only because the wall was poorly constructed, it collapsed. The State had to assume absolute liability, the court observed and said the government was liable to pay ₹5 lakh as compensation.

The judge said the government should create a fixed deposit in favour of the wife of the petitioner for a period of three years. The petitioner’s wife should be entitled to draw interest every two months. After three years, the fixed deposit could be withdrawn by her.