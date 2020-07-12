Concern over water stagnation

Residents of Sri Lankan refugee camp at Anaiyur here complain that even a short spell of rain leads to water stagnation in their camp.

K. Suresh Kumar, who moved to the camp three decades back, said the issue has been prevailing for many years. “Madurai Corporation officials had said the vacant ground would be converted into a children’s park, but no action has been taken,” he said.

The stagnant water poses serious health hazard to residents, says Bala, a long time resident of the camp. “We are worried that the unhygienic condition may spread the COVID-19 infection. Our camp was a hotspot for dengue and malaria earlier,’ he said. Besides, shortage in water supply for domestic use has deeply affected the residents, he said.

There are around 500 families in the camp. “No houses has individual water connection. All of us have to collect water from common taps. However, the water supplied once in four days is sufficient to meet needs of only 150 families in the camp,” he said.

“Others have to pay ₹ 60 for each drum of water, which is unaffordable in the case of many residents,” said Y. Mayuran, another resident.

A Corporation engineer said that they would take steps to level the ground by dumping debris to avoid any water stagnation in the future.