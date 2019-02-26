Refresher course for teachers

MADURAI

A total of 47 teachers from 10 Corporation schools involved in ‘Happy Schooling’ programme, an initiative by the Madurai Corporation to promote mental health, were taught to empathise, build confidence and take responsibility in a refresher course conducted by M. S. Chellamuthu Trust here on Tuesday.

Rajaram Subbian, founder, Basic Needs India, and a psycho-social consultant who conducted the course, said, “Teachers are often bogged down by academic pressure. It is necessary to help them understand how to make their teaching sessions more interesting,” he said.

He said the teachers showed tremendous development and integrated several important aspects like use of creating a learning ambiance. “If children need to study, they need a good atmosphere to learn. The vicious cycle of shunning education will occur without proper ambiance,” he said.

He said teachers should inculcate passion in their everyday lessons to capture the interest of students. This would make more students attend classes and the teachers would learn to recognise and appreciate each student, he said.