‘Refrain from giving approval to setting up of explosives manufacturing unit in Palani’

January 22, 2023 09:18 pm | Updated 09:18 pm IST - DINDIGUL

The Hindu Bureau

State secretary of Communist Party of India (Marxist) K. Balakrishnan on Saturday wrote to Chief Minister M.K. Stalin requesting the State to refrain from giving approval to the setting up of an explosives manufacturing unit in Palani.

In his representation, he said that the unit has been proposed to be set up at Thathanaickenpatti village at the foothills of Aivar hill. The hill boasts of many natural aesthetics and is rich in history as well. Mr Balakrishnan pointed out that many agricultural lands surround the hills.

He claimed a private corporate company had procured 250 acres of land under the pretext of setting up an orchard but instead are planning to set up an explosives manufacturing unit. He noted that in cases of any untowards incidents infolding in the unit, villagers residing in more than 10 nearby villages would be affected. Moreover, pollution of air, water and land due to the functioning of the unit would have adverse effects on the people and animals as well.

Mr Balakrishnan noted that several petitions seeking the stoppage of setting up the unit have been submitted at the district administration as well as with the revenue officials.

He urged Mr. Stalin to intervene in the matter to uphold the interests of the people as well as protect the environment.

