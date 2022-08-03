Refilling empty bottles with other State liquor busted

PARAMAKUDI

The Prohibition Enforcement Wing police arrested two persons and seized empty liquor bottles, other State stickers intended to be pasted on the bottles and a huge quantity of liquor here on Wednesday.

Following a complaint from the Paramakudi police, the PEW team from Kamudi raided a dwelling at Kannan Nagar, Somanathapuram near Paramakudi. Two persons, who were identified as Nallathambi, 35, and Sridar, 27, reportedly confessed to have smuggled liquor from Puducherry.

They were using the dwelling to refill the liquor in empty liquor bottles. The accused were in possession of label machines used to stick them on the bottles and seal the caps.

A senior police officer said that they were on the look out for three more persons in this connection.

Preliminary inquiries revealed that they were smuggling liquor from Puducherry by private and public transports. After refilling them in empty bottles, they sold the liquor through a network to different locations in southern districts. Further investigation was on.