Reduction in peak hour power charges will not benefit micro, small enterprises, say Madurai-based trade bodies

The Hindu Bureau MADURAI
November 11, 2022 18:02 IST

The State government’s announcement to reduce electricity charges for industries falling under Low Tension III B category during peak hours from 25% to 15% would not benefit micro and small enterprises, said Madurai-based trade bodies.

In a press statement, Tamil Nadu Chamber of Commerce and Industry president N. Jegatheesan said the announcement was just an eye wash. MSME units were yet to recover from the impact of the COVID-19 lockdown.

With the economic slowdown witnessed over the past few years and MSME units reeling under high input costs and other financial challenges, a reduction in peak hour charges would have no impact on the units overspending cost, he said, and urged the government to waive peak hour charges for Low Tension III B category and re-fix Fixed Demand Charges.

In a press statement, Madurai District Tiny and Small-Scale Industries Association president M.S. Sampath said the government made the announcement without considering any of the major demands of the MSME sector. This notification was of no benefit to micro and small-scale industries, which could survive only if electricity charges were reduced, he said.

