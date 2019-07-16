‘Reduction in green cover has led to drought’

Unhindered reduction in green cover has led to deficit rainfall due to which people are facing drought, said Madras High Court Judge, Justice V. M. Velumani.

She was speaking after planting saplings on Virudhunagar District Combined Court Complex at Srivilliputtur on Tuesday in connection with the World Environment Day.

The Judge said that behind every tree was the sweat and toil of many people.

“Several living organisms are dependent on the trees for their life and livelihood,” she said.

The Judge said that 10 saplings should be planted for every single tree chopped. Every individual should take a pledge that they would conserve Mother Nature by planting as many saplings as possible, she added.

The High Court Judge was appreciative of Virudhunagar Principal District Judge A. Muthusaratha for maintaining a huge green cover on the court premises.

Some 30 saplings of neem, magilam and pungam trees were planted on the occasion.

Additional District Judge N. Pari, Family Court Judge A. Leyahath Ali, SC/ST(POA) Act Cases Court Judge M. Sumathi Sai Priya, Chief Judicial Magistrate S. Saran, and Secretary, District Legal Services Authority, K. Mariappan, Srivilliputtur Bar Association president Kathiresan and secretary Tirumalaippan were among those who were present.