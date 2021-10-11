Redress meetings every week for registration-related issues

More Sub-registrar offices will be opened in State: Minister

With a view to redressing the grievances of the public pertaining to registration, from henceforth grievance redress meetings would be held by the Registration Department on every Monday, said Minister for Commercial Taxes, Registration and Stamp Law P. Moorthy.

Inaugurating the first such meeting at the Integrated Complex of Registration Department in Y. Othakadai here on Monday, he said that steps had been taken to simplify document registration.

If the public had any grievance, they could petition the officials and a solution would be arrived at within a week. All grievances would be looked into and the petitions disposed of as expeditiously as possible, he said.

The Minister said that in order to prevent registration of fake documents, the Registration Department had made it mandatory for document writers and advocates to affix their photographs and enter their registration numbers on documents.

As a result of this, incidents of attempts to register fake documents had come down. As of now there were 575 Sub-registrar offices in Tamil Nadu. More offices would be opened across the State, he said.

He said that the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department was identifying and retrieving encroached temple lands in the State. On receiving information on retrieval of such lands, the Registration Department would mark these lands so that they cannot be registered by any individual, he said.