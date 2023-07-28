Redact sensitive information and furnish with copy of report, says HC

July 28, 2023 09:53 pm | Updated 09:54 pm IST - MADURAI

When an application seeking information was made to a public information officer of an organisation exempted under Section 24(4) of the Right to Information Act, it shall not be rejected straightaway, observed Madurai Bench of Madras High Court.

Justice G.R. Swaminathan observed that the officer should see whether the subject matter relates to allegations of corruption or human rights violation. If the case relates to the former, an order on merits has to be passed by the officer. If the case pertains to the latter, the application has to be straightaway forwarded to the State Information Commission with a note and a copy of the information.

After getting approval from the Commission, information shall be provided to the applicant. The entire exercise should be completed within 45 days from the date of receipt of the request, the court observed.

The court was hearing the petition filed in 2017 by an advocate from Ramanathapuram district. He had participated in an event organised by the Popular Front of India in 2014, which was not a banned organisation then. The petitioner said that gross human rights violations were perpetrated by the police while dealing with those who had gathered. A number of people had suffered grievous injuries, the petitioner said.

Pursuant to a court direction, an inquiry was conducted by the CB-CID and the inquiry report was submitted to the DGP. The petitioner sought a copy of the report. He had applied under the provisions of the Right to Information Act. His request was denied by the authorities on the ground that as per a G.O. issued in exercise of powers conferred by the Sub Section 4 of Section 24 of the Act exempting as many as 18 organisations from the purview of the Act. The CB-CID was one of the organisations.

Setting aside the orders passed by the authorities, the court observed that the information sought by the petitioner pertains to allegations of human rights violations. The information which the petitioner sought clearly comes within the scope of the first proviso of Section 24(4) of the Act.

The police were dealing with the members and sympathisers of the PFI which is now a banned organisation. It is quite possible that the report contains sensitive information that does not deal with human rights violations. Such portions of the report can be redacted while furnishing the petitioner with a copy. Section 10 of the Act provides for such severability, the court observed.