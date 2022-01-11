‘Seized red sanders meant for export’

Red sanders logs, seized by the police here on Monday evening, were to be shipped to a yet to be ascertained foreign destination via VOC Port, Thoothukudi.

Based on a tip-off, a team, led by Assistant Superintendent of Police G. Chandeesh raided the lorry yard near Pudurpandiapuram toll plaza on the Thoothukudi – Madurai National Highway on Monday evening where around 50 discarded lorries had been parked. When the police team checked one of the lorries, they found 150 red sanders logs, weighing about 20 tonnes, had been loaded in a vehicle. The police found that the lorry had reached the well-secured yard with 10-feet-tall compound wall with barbed wire atop on December 25 from Andhra Pradesh and the high-valued timber was about to be exported to an undisclosed destination through VOC Port.

“Due to intense police patrolling in and around Thoothukudi, possible export of the sand sanders logs might have been delayed,” said Mr. Chandeesh. The forest department personnel, who inspected the logs on Monday evening and Tuesday, said that both ‘A’ and ‘B’ grade red sanders logs had been smuggled to Thoothukudi.

“Since soil and climatic conditions prevailing in the areas like Tirupathi and Seshachalam hills are conducive for the red sanders, illegal felling of this timber, fetching around ₹ 50 lakh per tonne (as per the price fixed by the government while seized red sanders logs are auctioned), is reported in Andhra Pradesh quite often. In the open market, the price of a tonne of red sanders is more than ₹ 1 crore. This illegal trade, having its roots in Andhra Pradesh, has its branches in various countries. The logs might have been brought from Andhra Pradesh to be shipped to the foreign destinations,” said a forest official. The police confirm that the red sanders logs, which were about to be smuggled to foreign destinations via VOC Port have been seized on several occasions in the past few years.