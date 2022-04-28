Red sanders seized

THOOTHUKUDI

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence personnel seized 10 tonnes of red sanders worth ₹ 7.50 crore from a private godown here on Thursday.

Following information about the smuggling of red sanders in containers via VOC Port to Malaysia, a team of DRI officials from Bengaluru conducted surprise checks in a private godown in SIPCOT Industrial Complex on Thursday. When the team opened 9 big wooden boxes kept in the godown for export, they found iron pipes in 3 boxes while red sanders had been packed in the remaining six boxes.

The smugglers had planned to stuff the boxes with red sanders in the interior part of the container while keeping the boxes with iron pipes at the entrance of the container, which was about to be shipped to Port Klang, Malaysia.

After seizing the red sanders, weighing about 10 tonnes, the DRI officials confiscated the shipping documents that claimed the shipment of ‘iron pipes’ by a Tirupur-based company to Malaysia.

Further investigations are on.