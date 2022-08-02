No rainfall despite red alert

TIRUNELVELI

The ‘red alert’ issued by the Indian Meteorological Department for extremely heavy rain for Tirunelveli, Tenkasi and Kanniyakumari district turned to be a damp squib as none of these districts experienced any rainfall on Tuesday.

Though the IMD had issued red alert for Tirunelveli district, rain was not reported from any part of the district that witnessed bright sunny forenoon and cloudy evening.

The Tenkasi district, which is closer to the Western Ghats, did not experience any downpour in any part of the district. In fact, flow in the waterfalls of Courtallam, which were experiencing flash floods over the past few days, dwindled on Tuesday much to the jubilation of tourists.

Kanniyakumari district, where a holiday was declared for schools on Tuesday following the ‘red alert’ given by IMD for extremely heavy rain did not record significant rainfall in any part of the district that witnessed strong westerly wind during the day.

Since the fishermen had been advised against venturing into the sea for fishing on Tuesday, mechanised boats operating from Thoothukudi Fishing Harbour were denied permission for fishing operations. Thoothukudi witnessed bright sunny forenoon and cloudy evening. However, rain was not reported in any part of the district.