Red alert as heavy rain lashes Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi

Collectors declare holiday for schools and colleges on Friday and people evacuated to relief camps in the districts

Triggered by the cyclonic circulation persisting in the Bay of Bengal, Tirunelveli and Thoothukudi districts experienced heavy downpour that completely crippled normal life on Thursday.

In the morning, it was a drizzle and schools and colleges functioned as usual. It began to rain heavily in the afternoon and Tirunelveli Collector V. Vishnu declared a holiday for schools.

Most of the colleges also declared a holiday in the afternoon. Since the downpour caused water stagnation in several areas and the intermittent drizzle continued in the evening, Mr. Vishnu declared a holiday for schools and colleges on Friday as well.

The desilted drainage channels effectively carried the rainwater to irrigation channels ultimately leading to the Tamirabharani.

In Munanjipatti, situated about 25 km from Palayamkottai, 15 sheep were struck dead by lightning when they were grazing in the nearby forest.

Thoothukudi

The southern parts of Thoothukudi such as Kayalpattinam, Tiruchendur, Srivaikundam and Kulasekarapattinam experienced very heavy downpour.

Though rainwater stagnated in low-lying areas, the stagnant water drained into the channels leading to the sea. Heavy rain pounded these places from 9 a.m. till 12 noon to cause water stagnation on Sannidhi Street, Market area, TNSTC depot and the bus stand in Tiruchendur.

Tiruchendur recorded 17 cm rainfall between 9 a.m. and 12 noon. As the rainwater entered Lord Subramaniaswamy Temple, devotees suffered a lot.

In Thoothukudi rainwater stagnated in areas such asTooveypuram, Thalamuthu Nagar, Sathya Nagar, Caldwell Colony and Poobalarayarpuram.

People rescued

Nine families with 25 members living in between two wild streams near Valasamudhram on Thoothukudi–Madurai Highway were evacuated safely by Fire and Rescue Services personnel.

Chennai–Thoothukudi flight, carrying 51 passengers, including Speaker M. Appavu, was diverted to Tiruchi at 1.50 p.m. due to poor visibility caused by the downpour. The flight landed at Thoothukudi airport at 5.05 p.m. as the visibility improved.

Following the torrential rain, Collector K. Senthil Raj declared a holiday for the schools. However, the heads of the schools and the teachers were asked to stay back till the last student left the school premises.

In a separate statement, Dr. Senthil Raj declared a holiday for the schools on Friday too.

The Meteorological department, which had issued an ‘orange alert’ to Thoothukudi district, upgraded it to ‘red alert’ for Tirunelveli and Thoothukudi districts at 5 p.m. on Thursday.

A total of 108 families with 361 members were shifted to 11 relief camps in seven taluks of Thoothukudi district after rainwater marooned their areas on Thursday.

Rainfall

Rainfall recorded in the region till 4 p.m. on Thursday was (in mm): Kayalpattinam 246, Tiruchendur 217, Srivaikundam 138, Kulasekarapattinam 135, Sattankulam 105, Ottapidaram 99, Thoothukudi 95.80, Palayamkottai 90, Maniyachi 79, Vaippar 75, Vedanatham 66, Tirunelveli 64, Kadambur 59, Cheranmahadevi 53, Soorangudi 48, Kovilpatti 45, Nanguneri and Ambasamudram 43 each, Radhapuram and Keezha Arasadi 40 each, Kadalkudi 39, Kayathar 36, Vilathikulam 35, Papanasam dam 34, Manimuthar dam 32, Kazhugumalai 22 and Ettaiyapuram 19.30.