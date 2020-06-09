Rectify anomalies at ration shops: DYFI

Members of Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) conducted a signature campaign in Madurai on Sunday to highlight the anomalies at ration shops.

S. Selva, district secretary, DYFI, said the number of people using rice supplied through public distribution system had increased tremendously ever since COVID-19 pandemic-induced lockdown started, said Mr. Selva.

However, the quality of rice were of poor quality.

State secretary S. Bala alleged that the commodities supplied through many ration shops were underweight. There were also complaints that people receive a text message on their mobile phones for products that they had not purchased.

‘It is said that the supply from godowns to the ration shops are lesser than what is required. Many shops are understaffed, which also affects the customers. So the government must fill vacancies, ensure wage parity and rectify the anomalies,” he added.