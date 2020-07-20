Recruitment for posts of SIs challenged

Madurai

The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court on Monday ordered notice to the State government and sought a response in a petition that challenged the recruitment to the posts of Sub-Inspectors of Police (Taluk, Armed Reserve and Tamil Nadu Special police).

Justice R. Suresh Kumar ordered notice to the State in a petition filed by K. Thennarasu of Melur in Madurai. The petitioner alleged irregularities in the conduct of the selection process to the posts of Sub-Inspectors. A total of 969 posts had been notified.

He alleged that various malpractices took place during the conduct of the examinations. No examination hall was monitored by closed-circuit television cameras (CCTV) and candidates who studied in particular coaching centres were favoured, he said.

He sought a direction to restrain the State from going ahead with the recruitment process and cancel the examination that was held in January this year. Further, he sought a direction for the conduct of a fresh recruitment to the posts of Sub-Inspectors.