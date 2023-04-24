ADVERTISEMENT

Recruitment for Home Guards held

April 24, 2023 09:40 pm | Updated 09:40 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

A total 321 applicants, including 54 women and one transgender, took part in an exercise to recruit Home Guards here on Monday. Superintendent of Police R. Shiva Prasadsaid that the list of selected candidates would be announced soon.

