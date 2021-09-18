Recruitment drive on Monday

18 September 2021 18:47 IST

TIRUNELVELI

The Department of Training and Career Guidance of Sadakkathulla Appa College, Palayamkottai, in association with TVS Groups, will organise its sixth recruitment drive on the college premises on September 20 for recruiting personnel for ICICI Bank.

According to Principal, Sadakkathulla Appa College, M. Mohammed Sathik, BA, B.Sc., B.Com., BBA and BBM graduates below the age of 25 from Tirunelveli, Kanniyakumari, Thoothukudi, Ramanathapuram, Virudhunagar and Madurai may participate in the recruitment drive with their bio-data, photograph.

The participants should register their names with the officials before 9 a.m. for which no fee will be collected.

After testing the candidates’ communication skills, online test will be conducted and those who successfully cross the first two hurdles will qualify for the personnel interview, which will also be held on the same day. Selected candidates will get ₹ 1.60 lakh per annum.

For more details, the aspirants may call 98403 79167 or 96000 44872. The aspirants may also register their names at https://tinyurl.com/83m4csw3, Dr. Mohammed Sathik said.