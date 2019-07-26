Madurai

Recruitment drive for ex-servicemen

MADURAI

A recruitment rally will be held for ex-servicemen interested across Tamil Nadu at Erode in VOC grounds for the posts of Soldier Technical, Soldier Technical (Amn/ Avn), Soldier Nursing Assistant, Soldier General Duty, Soldier Clerk, store keeper technical and soldier tradesman.

Interested parties with requisite eligibility can visit the www.joinindianarmy.nic.in. They can also download the ‘Army Calling app’ on Google Playstore before August 7.

