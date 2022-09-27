Recruit adequate number of contract workers across all wards in Madurai, demand Councillors

Corporation council meeting led by Mayor Indrani Ponvasanth under way in Madurai on Monday. | Photo Credit: R. ASHOK

The need to recruit adequate contract workers to take up civic works across wards in Madurai Corporation were raised by many Councillors during the council neeting here on Monday.

The meeting was chaired by Mayor V. Indrani Pon Vasanth. Deputy Mayor T. Nagarajan and Corporation Commissioner Simranjeet Singh Kahlon were present. The Mayor announced that work was under way to identify roads across Corporation limits that needed repairs. “Over 3,900 street lights have been repaired between September 1 and 24 after the new contractor took over for streetlight maintenance. Works are underway to rectify faulty street lights across the Corporation within 30 days,” she said.

Further, the Mayor said that funds have been allotted to take up works to lay underground drainage lines, drinking water pipes, construct additional Corporation school buildings and carry out repair works in dilapidated ones.

During the question hour, Chairperson of Zone I, S. Vasuki, said conservancy workers in wards 3 and 4 do not follow work timings. “Most workers wind up within 11 a.m, or rarely by 1 p.m. and are not available beyond that. This must be regularised,” she charged. Many Councillors followed suit with the same complaint.

Many Councillors complained of a lethargic attitude among Corporation officials, alleging they were not forthcoming when asked about progress made in regard to a particular issue or keep repeating staple answers such as, “It will be looked into soon,” etc.,

The demand to take up desilting of storm water drains as monsoon has set in was initiated by Chairperson of Zone II S. Saravana Bhuvaneshwari while Chairperson of Zone V, V. Suvitha called for desilting Avaniapuram channel.

“I have been petitioning to desilt the heavily silted Thandalai channel that passes through residential areas in Kalangarai, but no action has been taken yet. Further, the deplorable roads and toilets inside Mattuthavani bus stand must be spruced up at the earliest,” charged Ms Bhuvaneshwari.

Common charges included workers not carrying out fogging activities in narrow and smaller streets.

Chairperson of Zone IV Mugesh Sharma complained that lack of proper streetlights had led to increase in crimes such as chain snatching in wards 43 and 49 along Vaigai river.

AIADMK Councillor of ward 64 M. Raja sought preventive measures againsts fever which “were are on the rise among children.” City Health Officer S. Vinoth Kumar said that 16 special teams had been formed to monitor the issue and that the rate of alarm is less than 1%.

The council observed a minute’s silence to remember Sedapatti R. Muthiah, the former Speaker of Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly who passed away on September 21.