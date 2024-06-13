Recounting of votes: village panchayat president wins again by one vote

The sitting president of Kaayamozhi village panchayat has won in the recounting of votes polled in the rural local body election held in 2019.

When the rural local body election was held in 2019 for the Kaayamozhi village panchayat in Tiruchendur union, eight candidates including Rajeshwaran and Murali Manohar were in the fray. Of the 3,088 votes polled in the election, Mr. Rajeshwaran bagged 1,071 votes while Mr. Murali Manohar got 1,070 votes to lose the battle by just one vote.

Seeking recounting of votes, Mr. Murali Manohar filed a case in a court in Thoothukudi, which directed the officials for recounting. Challenging the verdict, Mr. Rajeshwaran filed an appeal in the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court, which also directed the officials to complete the recounting within a month.

After the election model code of conduct for the Parliamentary election lapsed on June 6, the recounting of votes polled in Kaayamozhi village panchayat was conducted on Thursday, in which Mr. Rajeshwaran got 1,069 votes while Mr. Murali Manohar polled 1,068 votes to lose the battle again by a whisker.