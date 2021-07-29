Records destroyed in fire at land survey office

‘A similar incident took place in office of education department some months ago’

A fire broke out at the Land Survey (Technical Section) office at the Collectorate here early on Thursday.

Passersby, who noticed the smoke during their morning stroll, informed Fire and Rescue Services department. Immediately, fire tenders rushed to the spot. After breaking open the doors, firefighters rushed to the second floor, where the office was located.

A thick ball of smoke led to a delay in bringing the flames under control. However, the fire was put out in about two hours, the firefighters said.

Computers, printer machines, furniture and records were destroyed in the fire and the extent of loss was yet to be assessed. The cause of the fire was not known.

District Revenue Officer Kamatchi Ganesan, Assistant Director (Land Survey) Kandasami and DSP (Ramanathapuram) Raja inspected the spot.

Kenikarai police registered a case.

A senior police officer said investigation into the fire had just started. A few months ago, fire broke out in the office of the education department in the same block. Many records and furniture were destroyed.

The staff in the building said the district administration should order a thorough probe into the incident as important files and documents were destroyed in the fire. Also, the offices had no security.

Besides government departments, two courts functioned in the building. Hence, such fire accidents should not be neglected, they added.