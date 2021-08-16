Record handling of coal by VOC Port

THOOTHUKUDI

The VOC Port created a new record on Sunday by unloading 57,090 tonnes of coal in 24 hours at Berth 9 from the vessel, ‘M.V. Star Laura’, surpassing the earlier record of 56,687 tonnes of coal.

The earlier record was also created at Berth 9 as the coal was unloaded from the vessel ‘M.V. Ocean Dream’ on October 27 last year.

The Port also handled the highest quantum of 1,82,867 tonnes of cargo on Sunday the highest volume of cargo handled in a single day this year.

The Marshall Islands flagged Panamax class vessel ‘M.V. Star Laura’ with the floating draft of 14.20 metres arrived from the Port of Maura Berau, Indonesia with 77,675 tonnes of coal consigned for India Coke and Power Private Limited. The 3-Harbour Mobile Cranes operated by Imcola Crane Company, Thoothukudi discharged 57,090 tonnes of coal within a span of 24 hours. The shipping agents for the vessel was JNP Shipping Agencies, Thoothukudi, and stevedore agent was Chettinad Logistics, Thoothukudi.

T.K. Ramachandran, Chairman, VOC Port Trust, while thanking the synergy exhibited by the stakeholders, who have contributed to achieve this record, conveyed that the Port was continuously striving to achieve improvement in performance and productivity in order to attract more volumes of traffic through the Port, an official statement said.