‘Reconstruction of Palayamkottai bus stand is 50% over’

Collector, Corporation Commissioner review ‘Smart City’ projects

District Collector V. Vishnu and Corporation Commissioner B. Vishnu Chandran reviewed the progress of some of the ‘Smart City’ projects being executed here on an outlay of around ₹ 950 crore.

Chief Executive Officer, Tirunelveli Smart City Limited V. Narayanan Nair accompanied them during the inspection.

Mr. Vishnu, after inspecting the reconstruction of Palayamkottai bus stand at a cost of ₹13.08 crore, said more than 50% of the work had been completed even as construction of commercial complex around the bus terminus was going on on an outlay of ₹11.73 crore.

In the new bus stand at Vaeimthankulam, the Collector and the Commissioner inspected the multi-level vehicle parking facility and the renovation of the new bus terminus. “The 5-storey parking bay is coming up on 7,552 square meter area,” Mr. Vishnu informed.

While Phase – I of the parking lot for bikes is being built at a cost of ₹13.73 crore, Phase – II will be completed on an outlay of ₹ 9.41 crore. The car parking bay will be established at a cost of ₹11.75 crore.

As part of the renovation of the new bus stand, the first floor has been built in the bus terminus. Moreover, additional shops, roads, toilets, public address system, route guidance system etc. are being created.

“For the renovation of the new bus stand, ₹38.97 crore will be spent,” Mr. Vishnu informed.

The Collector also reviewed the progress of the children’s science park, being established at a cost of ₹4.94 crore in front of the new bus stand and the technological park coming up there at the cost of ₹5.60 crore.

When the Collector and the Commissioner reviewed the ongoing beautification of Nainarkulam in Tirunelveli Town at a cost of ₹14.68 crore, Mr. Vishnu said the walkers’ path along the waterbody for about 1.50 Km would be provided with protective rails, new tiles, lights etc. Moreover, drinking water, eateries and toilets will also be created at different points.

Executive Engineer of Tirunelveli Corporation L. K. Bhaskar and Assistant Commissioners of Melapalayam Zone Sugi Premala, Palayamkottai Zone Prem Ananth were present during the inspection.